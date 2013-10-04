LAGOS Oct 4 Citigroup expects revenues
from Africa to grow by 10 percent a year for at least the next
five years on the back of soaring prosperity on the continent,
the head of its sub-Saharan Africa business told Reuters on
Friday.
"Growth of 10 percent of revenue is the minimum that will
come from Africa. From where we are today ... if you think about
it the economy will grow between 6 and 7 percent ... (so) you
want your financials to grow at 10 percent or higher," Ade
Ayeyemi said. Current revenue growth rates were 5-6 percent, he
said.
Speaking to Reuters on a visit to the commercial hub of
Lagos, he said Citi had led 13 Eurobond mandates in the past
three years on the continent and was bidding for more.
Emerging markets contributed more than two-thirds to Citi's
global revenue growth in the past two years and now made up half
of pre-tax earnings, he said.
Citigroup has operations in 12 sub-Saharan countries and has
a history in Africa dating back to the 1950s. But it faces
increasing competition on the continent from local lenders,
pan-African banks and other international players targeting
rising trade between African nations.
"We are seeing more cross-border transactions within
clusters in east and west Africa. Inter-African trade is growing
very well but ... from a low base," he said.