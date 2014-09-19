NEW YORK, Sept 19 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
dismissed an appeal by Citigroup Inc and Argentina of a
judge's order blocking the bank from processing payments on $8.4
billion in bonds issued under the country's local laws following
its 2002 default.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in a brief
order declined to find it had jurisdiction, because the order
Citigroup and Argentina appealed over was a "clarification, not
a modification" of a prior decision by U.S. District Judge
Thomas Griesa.
The appellate court, though, said nothing in its decision
was intended to prevent Citigroup from seeking further relief
from Griesa.
Citigroup faces regulatory and criminal sanctions by
Argentina, which defaulted again in July, if it cannot process
the $5 million payment by Sept. 30, Karen Wagner, Citigroup's
lawyer, said during arguments Thursday.
