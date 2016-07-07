HONG KONG, July 7 Citigroup is merging its
consumer banking unit in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
with Asia, the largest region for profit for the business
outside North America, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
The move, which will see consumer banking revenues from five
countries - Bahrain, Poland, Russia, the United Arab Emirates
and the United Kingdom - getting consolidated with Asia, will
not have any impact on headcounts in EMEA or in Asia, said a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.
James Griffiths, a spokesman for Citigroup in Hong Kong,
confirmed the contents of the memo.
"As part of ongoing efforts to become a leaner, simpler
organization, Citi's EMEA consumer cluster will now be managed
by its Asia consumer franchise," he said.
"The integration is designed to enable us to operate more
efficiently and effectively," he said.
With this change, Asia, which contributed a fifth of
Citigroup's global consumer banking profit last year, will
manage the group's business in 17 countries. The bank has
consumer banking business in 19 countries globally.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)