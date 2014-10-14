(Adds details throughout on investigation, board members)
By Elinor Comlay and David Henry
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK Oct 14 Citigroup Inc
said on Tuesday it had uncovered a $15 million fraud at its
troubled Mexican unit Banamex related to a security services
company the bank operated.
The company was originally set up only to protect Banamex
board members and their families from kidnappers and other
attackers, a person familiar with the investigation said. Citi
said the company was also found to have been offering its
services to third parties.
The fraud was related to expenses claims submitted by the
company to the bank, the person added.
Banamex's board, which had access to the security services,
included former Chief Executive Javier Arrigunaga. Current board
members include Banamex President Manuel Medina-Mora as well as
top business leaders such as Televisa chief Emilio
Azcarraga and Juan Beckmann, owner and president of tequila
company Jose Cuervo.
Arrigunaga oversaw the unit in his role as chief
administrative officer. He resigned from Banamex earlier this
month, shortly after the bank concluded its internal
investigation into the security company.
Banamex discovered the fraud when Federico Ponce, a former
official in Mexico's attorney general's office who had been
running the unit since its inception in 1994, stepped down at
the end of 2013 and the bank began an internal review of the
business, the same person familiar with the investigation said.
That review uncovered transcripts and audio recordings of
intercepted phone calls from about 80 different people, another
source said, adding that the phone tapping appeared to have been
mostly for personal reasons and in only a few cases was it
related to Banamex.
Citigroup said it has informed Mexican and U.S. authorities
of its findings.
BANAMEX FRAUD
The loss is the latest in a string of problems at Banamex.
Citigroup said in February it uncovered at least $400 million in
fraudulent loans that Banamex made to Mexican oil services
company Oceanografia. That figure has since increased to over
$500 million.
The unit also fired two bond traders after uncovering rogue
trading last year and has taken writedowns related to bad loans
to Mexican homebuilders extended in the last few years.
Banamex USA is facing a U.S. criminal investigation
involving possible violations of money-laundering laws, a source
has told Reuters.
The security company tied to the latest fraud was set up
after the kidnapping of Banamex board member Alfredo Harp. It is
now being wound down and its services will be provided by Citi's
global security group, Citigroup said in a statement.
According to Ponce's profile on LinkedIn, he is now running
a telecommunications company called Megatelmx. His image on the
social networking site shows him greeting Mexican President
Enrique Peña Nieto.
Many international companies provide top executives in
Mexico with kidnap insurance and some form of security services,
usually from outside contractors. Violence in Mexico has
increased in recent years as the government has stepped up its
fight with drug cartels.
Peña Nieto took office two years ago, pledging to end the
violence that has killed about 100,000 people since the start of
2007. Although homicides have fallen during his presidency,
other crimes, including extortion and kidnapping, have
increased.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and David Henry; editing by Dan
Wilchins, Walker Simon, Simon Gardner and G Crosse)