NEW YORK Feb 25 Citigroup Inc said
additional government authorities have started probes of
possible breaches of anti-money laundering laws at its Banamex
USA unit.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit of the U.S.
Treasury, and the California Department of Business Oversight
have asked the company for information on its compliance with
the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering rules, Citigroup
disclosed in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
The disclosure comes one year after Citigroup revealed a
criminal probe by a federal grand jury in Massachusetts and
inquiries from the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp into the
matter.
Citigroup said it is cooperating with the investigations.
Banamex USA is an affiliate ofMexico City-based Banamex, which
Citigroup bought in 2001 and which operates a few branches in
the United States.
The filing on Wednesday also showed that Citigroup has reduced
its estimate of possible unreserved legal costs to $4 billion
from $5 billion at the end of September.
