NEW YORK Feb 25 Citigroup Inc said
additional government authorities have started probes of
possible breaches of anti-money laundering laws at its Banamex
USA unit.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit of the U.S.
Treasury, and the California Department of Business Oversight
have asked the company for information on its compliance with
the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering rules, Citigroup
disclosed in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
The disclosure comes one year after Citigroup revealed a
criminal probe by a federal grand jury in Massachusetts and
inquiries from the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp into the
matter.
Citigroup said it is cooperating with the investigations.
Banamex USA is an affiliate of Mexico City-based Banamex,
which Citigroup bought in 2001 and which operates a few branches
in the United States.
The filing on Wednesday also showed that Citigroup has reduced
its estimate of possible unreserved legal costs to $4 billion
from $5 billion at the end of September. Citigroup said in
January it was recording $2.9 billion in expenses in the fourth
quarter to bolster its legal reserves.
Banamex is the second-largest bank in Mexico and was once seen
as a model of Citigroup's strategy of capitalizing on growth in
emerging markets. But Banamex's standing, and Citigroup's
management of the subsidiary, were called into question in 2013
when it lost money on loans to Mexican homebuilding companies
and again in 2014 when it disclosed losses from apparent fraud
in lending to a supplier of Pemex, the Mexican oil company.
Manuel Medina-Mora, who rose from being CEO of Banamex to
chief executive of Citigroup's global consumer business, said
last week that he will retire in June.
