BRIEF-Cigna CEO says still deciding about Obamacare individual business
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
NEW YORK May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.
The settlement includes a non-prosecution agreement and a forfeiture by Citigroup of $97 million, the department and the bank said in statements. The bank said it had it already reserved for the expense. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, June 21 Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen more closely to business concerns about Britain leaving the European Union as she set out a Brexit-focused government programme, pared back to reflect her weakened authority.
June 21 Deutsche Bank has hired Jonathan Rose as the head of its metals and mining investment banking team in the Americas, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed on Wednesday by a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman.