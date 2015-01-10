(Adds details about bonus cuts in Bank of America)
Jan 9 Citigroup Inc this week cut its
bonus pool for fixed-income and equity market traders after
market revenues plunged during the last two weeks of the year,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bonuses will be down about 5 to 10 percent from a year
earlier, said the person who was not authorized to speak
publicly about the matter. As of mid-December, they had been
expected to hold steady with the past year.
The change is the result of declines across the trading
businesses in the last half of the month, the person said.
On Dec. 9, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said he expected
market revenues to be down about 5 percent from a year earlier.
The change in bonuses was announced internally on Wednesday
by Citigroup co-President James Forese to trading executives and
was reported on Friday afternoon by the Wall Street Journal.
Bank of America Corp recently moved to shrink its
bonus pool earmarked for investment-banking and securities
employees after its own lackluster December, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1sfpHho)
The extent of the cuts could not be determined, the Journal
said.
Bank of America was not immediately available for comment
after regular business hours.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)