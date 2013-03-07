* Santander Brasil, Bradesco among potential buyers -Valor
* Transaction could be valued up to $761 million
SAO PAULO, March 7 Citigroup Inc plans to
finalize the sale of its consumer financial units in Brazil by
the end of the month in a deal worth as much as 1.5 billion
reais ($761 million), newspaper Valor Economico said in a report
on Thursday.
About three banks, including Banco Santander Brasil SA
and Banco Bradesco SA, may consider
bidding for Citi's Credicard and Credicard Financiamentos and
were allowed to access a data room, Valor said, citing unnamed
sources.
With the sale, Citigroup could be making progress in a
longstanding plan to exit noncore business areas in key markets.
On the other hand, a purchase of Credicard could help bulk
up the merchant acquiring business of any of Brazil's top three
private-sector banks, which currently with their units dominate
more than 90 percent of the card-payment processing market.
The sale could be concluded by the end of this month, in
time to have a positive impact on Citi's first-quarter results.
Bradesco and Santander declined to comment on the report,
and Citigroup were not immediately available for comment.