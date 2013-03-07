* Banks were given access to data room, source says
* Citigroup to exit non-core assets to raise cash
SAO PAULO, March 7 Citigroup Inc put its
consumer finance units in Brazil up for sale, a source with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday, in a deal
that might fetch the New York-based bank as much as 1.5 billion
reais ($761 million).
The source, who declined to be identified by name because
the process is private, said potential bidders had been given
access to a data room to analyze both companies, which are known
as Credicard and Credicard Financiamentos.
According to newspaper Valor Econômico, Banco Santander
Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA may
consider placing bids for the companies. The sale could be
concluded by the end of March, in time to book proceeds from the
transaction in Citigroup's quarterly earnings.
With the sale, Citigroup could be making progress in a
longstanding plan to exit non-core business areas in key
markets.
On the other hand, a purchase of Credicard could help bulk
up the card business of Brazil's private-sector banks.
Credicard has more than 7 million clients. The brand is also
associated with the issuance of credit cards, which could
attract a different type of player in the banking system,
analysts said.
In 2006, Citigroup paid 280 million reais ($139 million) for
the 50 percent that it did not already own of Credicard, buying
out its longtime partner, Banco Itaú Holding Financiera SA
.
Bradesco and Santander declined to comment on the report,
and spokespeople at Citigroup were not immediately available for
comment.