Aug 1 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it did not experience any "significant negative impact" on its results or client activity from Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Citi said in a regulatory filing that while market activity increased following the UK referendum, the bank expects the operating environment to continue to be challenging. (bit.ly/2aFQlwd) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)