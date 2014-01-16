NEW YORK Jan 16 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup CFO: U.S. mortgage business will continue to
drag down results in first half
* Citigroup CFO: net interest margin should be around 2.85
percent in 2014
* Citigroup CFO: expect core operating expenses in 2014 'at
or somewhat below 2013 levels
* Citigroup CEO on markets results: 'nothing in here that
causes me concern in terms of our positioning'
* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat: trading 'environment is better'
in 2014 than in last half 2013
* Citigroup CFO: additional repositioning actions and
charges coming in 2014
* Citigroup CEO: 'not looking for any big move' in strategy
to improve results
* Citigroup "underperformed" in equity trading in the fourth
quarter -CEO
* Citigroup executives speak on conference call with
analysts
* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach: 'elevated' repositioning
expenses will continue in first half 2014
* Citigroup CFO: higher regulatory costs working against
expense goals
* Citigroup CFO: expect $200 million to $300 million more
regulatory expense in 2014
* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We see a better world' for economies
in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: