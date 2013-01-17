Jan 17 Citigroup Inc :
* CEO Corbat: 'we are not satifisified with these bottom line
earnings'
* Executives speak to analysts
* CEO: 'no silver bullet' to resolve Citi holdings portfolio
* CFO: expect interest margin to be steady in 2013
* CFO: expect legal costs to remain 'somewhat elevated'
* Citigroup's corbat: 1st goal in capital plan was winning
approval from
regulator
* CFO: want to see outcome of US debt talks before reducing
mortgage reserves
* CEO: "We've got to get to a point where we stop destroying
our shareholders capital."
* Citigroup's Corbat: our global model is becoming 'more
unique'
* Citigroup's Corbat: will continue to invest in global
business model