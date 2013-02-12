BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
Feb 12 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says Citi will focus on "high-quality" customers in world's
largest cities * Gerspach speaking at investor conference * Gerspach: Citi holdings continually testing market for asset sales, including
larger sales of mortgages * Gerspach: Citi hopeful industry can put mortgage rep and warranty exposure
behind it in 2013 or 2014 * Gerspach: Citigroup doesn't expect Citi holdings to break even in 2013
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million