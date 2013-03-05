Activist fund nominates two directors to Taubman's board
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for election at Taubman Centers Inc's 2017 annual meeting.
March 5 Citigroup Inc : * Sets target for 2015 return on tangible common equity at 10 percent * Sets target for 2015 return on assets at 0.9 to 1.1 percent * Profit targets included in CEO slides for speech today
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for election at Taubman Centers Inc's 2017 annual meeting.
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Fairpoint Communications receives $36.7 million in new NY broadband program phase 2 awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: