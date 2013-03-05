March 5 Citigroup Inc : * CEO: 'significant' amount of our capital supports businesses that lose money * CEO Mike Corbat speaks at investor conference * CEO: 21 of company's international markets need "optimize or restructure" * CEO: will exit "optimize or restructure" markets if returns do not improve * CEO: 'optimize or restructure' markets contribute less than 10 percent of

revenues * CEO: signed deal this quarter to sell $1.5 billion of mortgage holdings * CEO: will continue small sales of mortgage holdings; large sales not possible

now * CEO: 60 percent of card products to be cut as redundant