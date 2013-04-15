METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
April 15 Citigroup Inc : * CEO: economic growth around world 'remains volatile' * CEO expects markets to 'remain volatile' * CEO Michael Corbat and company CFO john gerspach take analysts' questions * CEO: will build capital this year before buying assets * CEO aims to end year with more than 10 percent Basel III tier 1 common ratio * CEO: April trading volumes lower than at start of first quarter * Corbat: trading volumes are 'decent' but down from start of the year due to
Cyprus turmoil
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago