UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 4 Citigroup Inc : * U.S. appeals court says federal judge abused discretion in voiding SEC's $285
million settlement with Citigroup Inc in fraud case -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says the decision to require an admission
of liability before entering a consent decree rests squarely with the SEC * 2nd circuit says a district court, in reviewing an enforcement agency's
consent decree requiring injunctive relief, must review whether the decree is
fair and reasonable, and whether the "public interest would not be disserved" * 2nd circuit says omits "adequacy" from the standard of reviewing a consent
decree * 2nd circuit says U.S. district judge jed rakoff abused his discretion by
requiring the SEC to establish the "truth" of the allegations against a
settling party as a condition for approving a consent decree * 2nd circuit says rakoff made no findings that the SEC settlement with
Citigroup would disserve the public interest * 2nd circuit says rakoff's failure to make the proper inquiry constitutes
legal error * 2nd circuit returns case to district court for further proceedings
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.