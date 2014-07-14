July 14 Citigroup Inc CFO John Gerspach said
on a conference call with reporters about the bank's
second-quarter results:
* Legal costs outside of mortgage issues likely to 'remain
somewhat
elevated' in second half of year
* Immunity for CDOs was "a key component" in deal with justice
department
* Trading revenue was better than expected because tensions
eased in Russia and ukraine
* Trading results in June were "much stronger" than in April
and May
* June accounted for 42%-44% of all trading activity in 2Q,
mostly in "spread products"
* Citi Holdings unit should be profitable for the rest of 2014
* $1 billion in mortgage loans in Citi holdings should be sold
in 3Q
* Staff for regulation and compliance will approach 30,000 by
year-end, up by one-third from 2011