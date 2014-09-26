Sept 26 Citigroup Inc :
* U.S. court hearing begins on whether Citigroup can make
$5 million
payment due September 30 to Argentina bondholders
* Lawyer tells judge "the plaintiffs have now consented to US
making" the $5
million payment -- court hearing
* Ted Olson, a lawyer for holdout bondholder nml capital, urges
U.S. district
judge thomas griesa at court hearing to block Citigroup from
making $5
million bond payment
* Olson tells judge that allowing the payment "is going to
frustrate any effort
at settlement in this case," and would encourage further
evasion by Argentina
of court orders
* Oral argument still continuing in hearing over disputed
Argentina bond
payment