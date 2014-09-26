Sept 26 Citigroup Inc :
* U.S. judge overseeing Argentina bond litigation says will let
Citigroup Inc
make disputed $5 million bond payment -- court hearing
* U.S. district judge thomas griesa in manhttan says will put
on hold his prior
order that had barred Citigroup from making the payment
* Griesa says wants additional information from litigants as to
whether
payments on bonds issued pursuant to Argentina law should be
enjoined
* Griesa says won't rule whether Citigroup bonds are subject to
his injunction
until parties submit briefs on the issue, gives parties 30
days to do further
investigation
* Hearing over Argentina bond dispute involving Citigroup ends