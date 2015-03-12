Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
March 12 Citigroup Inc : * Asks U.S. judge not to enforce his order earlier Thursday to block bank from
processing some Argentina bond payments -- court filing * Says a stay is necessary to avoid "catastrophic consequences" for the bank as
it seeks appellate review * Repeats that it will not go into contempt * Says fears loss of argentine banking license if it is blocked from processing
March 31 bond payment
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
* CEO Robert Dickey's total compensation for 2016 was $6.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: