March 17 Citigroup Inc :
* Plans to have citibank Argentina unit develop and execute
plan to exit
custody business in that country as soon as possible -- court
filing from
bank lawyer
* Says made decision in light of recent court order blocking it
from processing
some Argentina bond payments, and Argentina's threat to strip
its banking
license
* Has yet to determine precise manner by which citibank
Argentina will exit
custody business
* Says exit may include sale of parts of custody business, or
ending its
account relationships with some customers
* Says upon exiting custody business, citibank Argentina will
have no role in
overseeing any securities, including argentine law bonds, in
Argentina for
any client