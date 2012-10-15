BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings posts Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
Oct 15 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Vikram Pandit: Fiscal cliff fall would be 'highly disruptive' to economy * Executives speaking to analysts after financial report * CFO Gerspach: Expect mortgage refinancing wave to continue into 2013 * CFO: 'Likely' see a small reduction in net interest margin in 4q to 2.82-2.84 * CFO: Bank has been talking to people at federal reserve who run stress test
models
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hamilton Thorne announces record revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Cancer Genetics Inc - received approval for a $1.0 million gross tax credit from New Jersey technology business tax certificate transfer program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: