Oct 15 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Vikram Pandit: Fiscal cliff fall would be 'highly disruptive' to economy * Executives speaking to analysts after financial report * CFO Gerspach: Expect mortgage refinancing wave to continue into 2013 * CFO: 'Likely' see a small reduction in net interest margin in 4q to 2.82-2.84 * CFO: Bank has been talking to people at federal reserve who run stress test