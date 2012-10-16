Oct 16 Citigroup Inc :
* Former CEO Vickram Pandit exit memo to employees: 3rd quarter
results "demonstrate
definitively that we have turned this company around"
* Former CEO Pandit exit memo to employees: "i couldn't be more
optimistic
about the bank's future"
* New CEO Mike Corbat Memo to employees: "i'm going to take the
next several
weeks to immerse myself in the businesses and review
reporting structures"
* New CEO Mike Corbat Memo to employees: "some changes" will
follow assessment
of business and reporting structures