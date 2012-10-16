Oct 16 Citigroup Inc :
* CORRECTED-CITI CEO (NOT CHAIRMAN): "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED,
I'VE BEEN WELL
PREPARED FOR THIS"
* Rpt-citi chairman: "it's critical for the firm to have strong
relationships
with our regulators"
* Rpt-citigroup chairman: 'from a regulatory
perspective...we're in good shape
and likely to get better'
* Rpt-citi head of investor relations: ratings agencies 'know
and are
comfortable with mike corbat'
* Rpt-citi chairman: pay "categorically" not reason for pandit
departure
* Rpt-citigroup chairman: pandit's quick departure gives new
ceo 'clear runway'
* Rpt-citi chairman: bank looked at outside candidates before
choosing corbat
as ceo
* Rpt-citigroup chairman: corbat knew he was under
consideration for job for
'quite some time'