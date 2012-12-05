BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
Dec 5 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says bank is pursuing "simple back-to-basics model" * Gerspach: Citi is "highly" focused on winding down Citi holdings in
"economically rational manner" * CFO: moving functions to lower-cost locations in reorganization * Gerspach: funding for buyers is most significant impediment to selling
mortgage assets in Citi holdings * CFO: likely could not sell mortgage assets at current prices without hit to
regulatory capital and substantial writedown * CFO: US economic recovery too weak to cut mortgage loss reserves * Gerspach: if current housing outlook persists, Citi could sell $750 million
to $1 billion in mortgages per quarter
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend