By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, April 14
Citigroup Inc is looking
for a buyer for its retail forex brokerage CitiFX Pro as part of
efforts to streamline the banking world's biggest currency
trading operation, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Citi has cut staffing and computerised many elements of its
currency business in recent years and market sources say it has
aggressively rationalised its institutional client base in the
prime broking space since the start of this year.
But the sale would come at a time when other banks are
beginning to think about reinvesting in currency trading, drawn
by an improvement in volumes and trading returns over the past
year.
CitiFX Pro is the bank's easily accessible online forex
trading service, offering professional individual traders and
smaller institutional players access to 130-plus currency pairs
on several platforms backed up by Citi infrastructure.
It is part of a sub-sector of the forex market whose
reputation has taken a hammering since the collapse of a handful
of businesses, and hefty losses for others, after the Swiss
franc's surge in January.
New York-based Citi has pared back internationally in recent
years, pulling out of retail banking in long-established markets
such as Japan. Industry surveys continue to rank it as the
single biggest banking player in the $5 trillion a day forex
market.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Keith Weir)