By Julie Ingwersen
| CHICAGO, Sept 6
CHICAGO, Sept 6 Citigroup Inc will close
its trading desks on the Chicago Board of Trade's grain and
financial floors at the end of September and will move most of
its floor staff to Citi's office in Chicago, a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
Citi's move away from the storied CBOT floor is the latest
in an ongoing exodus, prompted by the shift of the vast majority
of trading volume in grains and other products to electronic
trading platforms.
For years, Citi was a fixture in trading pits that
established Chicago as the center of the world's futures trade
more than a century ago.
Citi has a sales staff of about 20 in Chicago who handle
trading in interest rate products, equities and commodities.
Most will keep their jobs except for those whose jobs that are
tied to floor activity, such as floor runners, according to the
source.
Citigroup spokesman Scott Helfman offered the following
statement but would not comment further:
"Citi is committed to the futures business and we will
continue to be an active market participant in the sector."
The shift away from open-outcry trading has accelerated
since June 2102, when the CME Group, parent of the CBOT,
changed the way grain futures are settled at the end of the
trading day. Under the new rules, settlement prices, which had
long been established solely in the open-outcry pits, became
based on a blend of electronic and pit-traded values.
The change diminished the need for pit traders, some of whom
have sued the exchange to reverse the new rules.
Meanwhile, the desks surrounding the CBOT grain pits
continue to empty out. Last month, only about 3 percent of all
CBOT corn futures, the exchange's biggest agricultural product,
were traded in the pits, exchange data showed.
"Take a look at the volumes. What necessity is there to be
on the floor?", said one longtime trader from a different firm.