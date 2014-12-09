(Adds Breakingviews link)
Dec 9 Citigroup Inc will record $2.7
billion in litigation expenses and another $800 million in
repositioning charges, leaving the third-largest U.S. bank
"marginally profitable" in the fourth quarter, its chief
executive officer said on Tuesday.
Mike Corbat's announcement at a New York investor conference
was the second time in six weeks the bank has had to tack on a
massive legal charge.
The costs stemmed from government investigations into
possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets, setting of
LIBOR interest rates and lax compliance of money laundering
rules. Past legal charges have foreshadowed settlements of
cases.
Before the announcement, analysts had expected Citigroup
would make about $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, instead of
a small profit.
While dealing with legal problems, Corbat has been trying to
meet his profit and efficiency targets for next year. He was
appointed CEO in 2012.
He is also pressing for Federal Reserve approval next year
to return more capital to shareholders through higher dividends
and stock buybacks. The Fed rejected Citi's last request after
examining how the company would manage risk to its capital under
stress.
Since Corbat became CEO, Citigroup has reduced its payroll
by 20,000 jobs. It employed 243,000 at the end of September.
It has also cut its real estate by 10 million square feet,
or 15 percent, he said. The company has been closing bank
branches, consolidating back-office support centers and getting
out of consumer businesses that are too small to be efficient in
some countries.
With the $2.7 billion in legal charges, the company has
"largely" covered its expected liabilities, Corbat said.
Repositioning charges will be lower next year, he said. The
new $800 million charge was about twice as much as Citigroup has
recorded in recent quarters.
Corbat said he and Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach saw
opportunities to "go ahead and pull some restructuring and
repositioning forward" when they went through the fourth-quarter
budget.
On Oct. 30, Citigroup reduced third-quarter results because
of an additional $600 million in legal costs. The change took
Citigroup's third-quarter profit down to $2.84 billion.
Corbat also said he expects fourth-quarter revenue from
capital markets trading to be down about 5 percent from a year
earlier. Interest rate spreads and foreign exchange rates moved
sharply in the first few weeks of the quarter and "we didn't
escape that," Corbat said.
Citigroup stock closed down nearly 1 percent to $55.85.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)