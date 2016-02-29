HONG KONG Feb 29 Citigroup Inc will sell
its minority stake in Chinese regional lender China Guangfa Bank
(CGB) for about 19.7 billion yuan ($3 billion), freeing up
capital to expand other activities in the country, a source
familiar with the sale said on Monday.
The bank bought the stake in 2006 for about $610 million,
translating into a profit of more than $2 billion on the
original investment, said the source, who declined to be named
because details of the transaction were not public.
Citigroup said it agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in CGB
to China Life Insurance Company Ltd for an
undisclosed sum, adding the deal would not be material to its
earnings.
($1 = 6.5506 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Adrian Croft)