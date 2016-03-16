MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 Citigroup Inc raised Chief Executive Michael Corbat's pay by about 27 percent in 2015, a year in which the bank's profit more than doubled.
Corbat earned about $16.5 million in 2015, compared with $13 million in 2014, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1Lr8DP9)
Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach's total compensation for 2015 rose about 20 percent to $9 million, the bank said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.