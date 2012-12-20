Dec 19 Citigroup Inc's chief executive, Michael Corbat, is not looking to fill the positions of president and chief operating officer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Michael Corbat, who took over as chief executive following Vikram Pandit's resignation in October, briefed the board on his thinking at meetings last week, the paper said. An announcement is expected early next year, the Journal said.

The former chief operating officer, John Havens, resigned when Pandit did.

A Citi spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.