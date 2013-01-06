* New CEO trying to bolster relationships with regulators
* Corbat expects to name management team in coming days
* CEO also meeting with investors, clients, staff
* Citi has Monday deadline for stress test by Fed
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
Jan 6 Citigroup Inc's Michael Corbat has
been meeting with bank regulators in his first months as CEO, as
he looks to bolster relationships and finalize the bank's plan
to return capital to shareholders, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Corbat also expects to name his team of top managers within
the next week or so, one of the sources said on Sunday.
Corbat is expected to play it safe when Citigroup asks the
U.S. Federal Reserve for permission for moves such as buying
back shares or increasing dividends, analysts and investors
said. His predecessor, Vikram Pandit, lost his job in October in
part because the bank's request for returning capital was denied
in March.
The bank, which is due to submit its plan to the Fed on
Monday, has not yet done so, the source said.
The third-largest U.S. bank will only seek approval to buy
back shares and not raise dividends, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday. Last year, the bank wanted permission to
return more than $8 billion to shareholders over two years, the
paper said.
Some Citigroup investors and analysts said they expect the
bank to buy back $1 billion to $3 billion of common stock, even
though it could probably afford to do more.
Citigroup is expected to earn around $14 billion in 2013,
and it could afford to spend as much as $6 billion of shares on
stock and still rebuild capital, even under difficult economic
scenarios, analysts said. The company's outstanding stock has a
market value of about $125 billion.
"The first step will be bite-sized. It will be a start,"
said David Hendler, senior analyst at independent research firm
CreditSights.
Citigroup is one of 19 banks and other large institutions
with more than $50 billion in assets that have to submit capital
plans to regulators that will test them for resilience under
adverse scenarios, a practice that regulators started at the
height of the financial crisis.
The Fed has added a new dynamic to the test this year: banks
will get a second chance to submit a plan if the first is
rejected, but the amount of its requests to return capital will
be publicly disclosed.
Bankers say that Fed officials are more open to talking with
them this year about how to submit their plans.
Corbat - who the sources said has made building ties with
regulators one of his top priorities - has been to Washington a t
least th ree times to meet with regulators since taking over.
He met twice with Daniel Tarullo, the Federal Reserve's top
regulatory official, on Nov. 6 and Dec. 17, a Fed spokesman
confirmed, while declining to give additional details. Corbat
also met with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Nov. 6.
At the Fed, Corbat's team is following a drive Pandit
started in March to talk more with regulators and make certain
the company's next plan will be approved.
"I think that is smart and another positive sign about
Citi's new leadership," said former FDIC chairman Sheila Bair,
who thought Pandit was not suited to be CEO and had lobbied
unsuccessfully for his ouster in 2009.
Based on her own meetings with Corbat when he was in charge
of Citigroup's troubled assets during the financial crisis, Bair
said she is sure "he is generally striking a positive tone with
the regulatory community. He was always well-prepared, very
conscientious, very professional, and provided accurate
information."
MEETING REGULATORS
Besides the Fed, Corbat has also met with officials at the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as
well as the Treasury Department, according to one of the
sources.
On Nov. 2, his 16th day as CEO, Corbat had an afternoon
meeting with FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg that was scheduled
for one hour, according to an FDIC spokesman.
A Treasury spokeswoman confirmed that Corbat recently met
with senior officials at the department, but declined to give
details. Representatives for the OCC and CFPB declined to
comment.
Corbat has also been to London. In a trip there he called on
officials at the Bank of England and regulators at the Financial
Services Authority. The Bank of England and the FSA declined to
comment.
Corbat has been focusing on other areas too, including
setting up his management team and crafting the 2013 budget. He
has been meeting with investors, clients and employees, the
sources said. He also had to deal with superstorm Sandy, which
hit in his second week on the job and required moving trading
operations out of lower Manhattan to back-up sites.
In December, Citigroup announced Corbat's first major move,
a plan to eliminate 11,000 jobs, or about 4 percent of its
workforce.
He is also expected to name his new management team soon. In
his first week on the job, Corbat said he would have a dozen
people reporting into him directly on an interim basis, compared
with Pandit's seven when he last set his chain of command.
For now, Corbat's group includes the heads of Citigroup's
three biggest segments, plus three chiefs for multi-national
regions, the head of the U.S. national bank and the chiefs for
finance, risk, operations and technology, and global public
affairs.