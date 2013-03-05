Activist fund nominates two directors to Taubman's board
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for election at Taubman Centers Inc's 2017 annual meeting.
March 5 Mike Corbat, the new chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc, said the company's profit goal for 2015 is earn at least a 10 percent return on the company's tangible common equity.
The target was posted on the company's website on Tuesday in slides Corbat planned to use a few minutes later in a speech at an investor conference.
The slides also showed a goal of earning a return on assets of 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent.
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Fairpoint Communications receives $36.7 million in new NY broadband program phase 2 awards