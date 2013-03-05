March 5 Mike Corbat, the new chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc, said the company's profit goal for 2015 is earn at least a 10 percent return on the company's tangible common equity.

The target was posted on the company's website on Tuesday in slides Corbat planned to use a few minutes later in a speech at an investor conference.

The slides also showed a goal of earning a return on assets of 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent.