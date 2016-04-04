LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Tom Isaac and
Ashu Khullar as co-heads of corporate banking within its
corporate and investment banking business in the EMEA region.
They will report regionally to EMEA CIB boss Manuel Falco
and globally to Michael Roberts, global head of corporate
banking, according to a memo last week.
Isaac was most recently co-head of financial institutions
for EMEA. He joined Citigroup 23 years ago, working in foreign
exchange, global relationship banking and transactional banking
businesses during that time.
Khullar was head of corporate banking for Central and
Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and has worked in the
cash management and trade, relationship banking and CMO
businesses since joining Citigroup 28 years ago.
Both will keep responsibility for those roles on an interim
basis. They replace Zdenek Turek, who has been appointed to head
Citibank Europe in Ireland.
The US bank also said Michael Parker would become chairman
of EMEA corporate banking and will continue with his current
responsibilities as global head for shipping, logistics and
offshore industries.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)