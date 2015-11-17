(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Nov 17 A London employment tribunal has
ruled against U.S. bank Citigroup on Tuesday in a dispute
over the dismissal of a foreign exchange trader.
Judge Alison Russell ruled against of the bank in its
dispute with Perry Stimpson, a forex trader in London who was
fired in November 2014.
The decisison is seen as a signficant test case as it is the
first of several cases due to be heard at London employment
tribunals by former traders dismissed in the wake of
investigations into alleged manipulation of foreign exchange and
benchmark Libor rates.
Stimpson said he was unfairly dismissed by Citigroup, which
fired him for sharing confidential client information with other
traders. Stimpson had said the sharing of information in
chatrooms was known and condoned by senior management.
The hearing was heard at the East London Employment Tribunal
between September 8 and 17.
(Reporting By Steve Slater, editing by Anjuli Davies)