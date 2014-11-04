(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Nov. 4 When Jud Linville joined
Citigroup in 2010 to head its main credit card business, he
discovered a card called "Simplicity" that was anything but.
It had three different possible base interest rates,
depending on whether money was borrowed for balance transfers,
cash advances, or purchases, plus penalty fees and possible
higher interest rates if payments were late. Customers that did
not want a Simplicity card could instead choose from 10
different versions of rewards cards. The array of cards was
dizzying, and marketing so many possibilities was expensive for
Citigroup.
Linville, 58, has spent four years simplifying products like
Simplicity as part of an effort to turn around the bank's credit
card business, which in the late 90s was second biggest in the
U.S. by spending, but a decade later fell to fourth biggest,
according to data from The Nilson Report. He is showing signs of
stabilizing the business: annual spending on Citi-branded cards
in the United States has climbed nearly 7 percent since Linville
took over.
While Linville has been turning his group around, credit
cards have become one of Citigroup's most important businesses.
Linville's unit, combined with another that runs cards for
retailers, was responsible for a third of the bank's profits
from its main businesses last year, a figure that would have
been closer to about one-fourth before the crisis. The bank is
the biggest issuer in the world by loans and number of credit
cards.
To be sure, even with Linville's success, rivals have been
speeding ahead. Citi's 7 percent gain in U.S. branded card
spending compares with a 38 percent increase at JPMorgan Chase &
Co and a 32 percent increase at American Express, according to
Nilson data. JPMorgan's business has been overhauled by Gordon
Smith and Eileen Serra, who, like Linville, used to work at
American Express, and have followed a similar playbook.
For Citigroup, the credit card unit has particular
importance. The bank has some $50 billion of tax credits, many
from losses in the financial crisis, which it can only take
advantage of if it generates enough U.S. income. Those credits
generally came from losses that the bank recognized in the
financial statements that it reported to investors, but that
can't be used for tax purposes until the bank earns more taxable
income in the United States, which credit cards can provide.
In addition to credit card loans the bank makes to
customers, it can market other products, such as mortgages and
savings accounts, to them, which could boost U.S. revenue even
more. Most of its rivals have lower tax credits from the crisis
and more sources of U.S. income.
"The card business is a powerful asset to help restore the
Citi brand," Linville said in an interview.
Linville's efforts to boost the bank's credit card unit over
the last four years mirror the struggles of Citigroup as a
whole, which has been trying to find its way for more than a
decade.
Built up through a series of acquisitions starting in the
1980s, Citigroup has struggled to integrate its businesses,
harmonize and update its computer systems globally, and figure
out how to best profit from its broad array of international
businesses. The bank required three rescues during the financial
crisis after it found itself heavily exposed to bonds linked to
U.S. subprime mortgages.
Going forward, Citigroup can be a formidable force in credit
cards, said David Robertson, publisher of The Nilson Report, an
industry newsletter.
"A lean, meaner, tougher Citi being recommitted to cards is
going to be a much more forceful competitor in the U.S. market
than it has been over the last decade," said Robertson. "They
want to get that brand out there again before the American
public."
For Citigroup's investors, its ability to gain ground on
rivals in businesses like credit cards is one of its biggest
opportunities to boost its share price valuation, which lags
many rivals. Citigroup's shares trade at about 0.8 times their
book value, or the accounting value of the bank's assets minus
its liabilities, while its peers tend to trade around, or even
above their book value.
A PHD IN PSYCHOLOGY
For credit cards, Citigroup's next step for boosting profit
is its international business. The bank has 11 different rewards
programs around the world, which Linville is boiling down into
one. Having a single program should make it more efficient to
strike promotional deals with more than more than 100 assorted
vendors around the world, including Hilton hotels, Singapore
Airlines and Cathay Pacific. One program should also enable more
customers to redeem rewards on web sites instead of by phone, as
half of international cardholders now must do.
Linville had similar simplifying and updating to do when he
joined Citigroup in 2010, becoming the fifth head of the bank's
credit card business in six years. Parts of the bank's
information systems for things like fraud detection and
marketing analytics were more than 20 years old. To cut costs,
Citigroup had closed its call centers for credit card rewards on
Sundays, one of the busiest days of the week for point
redemption. When the bank asked customers if they would
recommend their credit cards to someone else, just as many said
"no" as "yes."
The bank was an industry leader in the 1980s and 1990s, and
was early to understand how plastic could become a critical part
of the personal finance landscape.
"They were the first nationwide marketer who went full bore
in the early 1980s and offered credit cards to consumers with
whom they had no other banking relationship," Robertson said.
Linville has fixed many of the obvious problems in the U.S.
business-he's opened the rewards call centers on Sundays,
reduced the number of U.S. rewards cards to three from 10, and
eliminated the late fees and penalty rates on the Simplicity
card.
Linville, who has a doctorate in psychology, wants his cards
to appeal emotionally to customers. For example, in August, the
bank issued a cash-back card, which according to credit card
research site NerdWallet offers one of the highest cash-back
bonuses in the industry, at 2 percent.
The card offers a reward of 1 percent when the consumer buys
an item, and, more important, another 1 percent when the
customer pays their bill. The bank's research shows that
offering an extra reward for paying strikes a chord with
customers who occasionally carry a balance, and thus are some of
the most profitable clients.
"To me," Linville told Reuters, "it is recognizing and
rewarding people who say, 'I am going to find a way to pay.'"
(Reporting by David Henry; editing by Dan Wilchins and John
