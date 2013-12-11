NEW YORK Dec 11 Citigroup Inc named
Duncan Hennes, a co-founder of bank advisory firm Promontory
Financial Group and a former CEO of Soros Fund Management, to
its board of directors on Wednesday.
Hennes, 57, a principal of money manger Atrevida Partners
LLC in Rye, New York, will be the 14th member of the board and
will be on its risk management and finance committees, according
to the company.
His experience includes being an executive in charge of
trading, sales and derivatives at the former Bankers Trust Co
and being chairman of the Wall Street consortium that took
control of Long-Term Capital Management, a large hedge fund that
collapsed in 1998 when its complex trading strategies failed
during a Russian debt crisis.
Citigroup Chairman Mike O'Neill this year has been
recruiting new directors to the company, the third-largest u.s.
bank by assets, after last year replacing CEO Vikram Pandit with
Citigroup veteran Mike Corbat.
O'Neill, in a statement issued by the company, said Hennes
brings "broad experience in financial services with notable
expertise in securities markets and risk management" to the
board.