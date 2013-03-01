BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
March 1 Citigroup Inc on Friday raised it estimate of its possible legal and regulatory risk in excess of reserves to $5 billion from $4 billion.
The company included the new estimate in an annual filing of 2012 results and financial condition with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The previous estimate was made a year ago and had not changed materially as of the end of September, according to a previous filing by the company.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.