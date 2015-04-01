April 1 Citigroup Inc is planning to sell
Prime Reinsurance Co, a unit created five years ago when the
bank spun off its life insurance business, Primerica Inc
, Bloomberg reported.
The unit, referred to as Prime Re, could draw interest from
Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Resolution Re and
other companies that buy blocks of complex insurance contracts,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(bloom.bg/1GLGZHB)
Citigroup spokeswoman Jennifer Lowney declined to comment on
the report.
The Bloomberg report did not provide an estimated value of a
sale. Prime Re had $7 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2013.
Last month, Citigroup said it will sell its consumer finance
unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender
Springleaf Holdings Inc for $4.25 billion in cash.
OneMain's sale was part of the No. 3 U.S. bank's plan to
sell unwanted assets and focus on wealthier clients.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)