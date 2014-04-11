PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 10 The Justice Department is investigating whether a Citigroup Inc unit in California failed to alert the government about suspicious banking transactions along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
U.S. prosecutors want to know why Citigroup did not submit so-called suspicious-activity reports flagging the questionable transactions that in some cases involved suspected drug-cartel members, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/cur48v)
The Justice Department and Citigroup were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Last week Reuters reported that Federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation into a $400 million fraud involving Citigroup's Mexican unit.
Citigroup disclosed in February it had discovered at least $400 million in fraudulent loans in its Mexico subsidiary, Banco Nacional de Mexico, known as Banamex, and said employees may have been in on the crime. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.