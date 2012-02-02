LONDON Feb 2 The new European boss of
Citigroup announced his new management structure and team
on Thursday, promoting Jim Cowles, its head of markets in the
region, to chief operating officer.
Mike Corbat, who became chief executive officer for Citi's
EMEA business on Jan. 1, told staff in an email seen by Reuters
the reorganistion would group the region into four clusters --
western Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Central & Eastern
Europe.
Corbat said Cowles would also be cluster chief for western
Europe. He named Peter McCarthy as chief administrative officer.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)