LONDON Feb 2 The new European boss of Citigroup announced his new management structure and team on Thursday, promoting Jim Cowles, its head of markets in the region, to chief operating officer.

Mike Corbat, who became chief executive officer for Citi's EMEA business on Jan. 1, told staff in an email seen by Reuters the reorganistion would group the region into four clusters -- western Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe.

Corbat said Cowles would also be cluster chief for western Europe. He named Peter McCarthy as chief administrative officer. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)