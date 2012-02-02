(Adds details)

LONDON Feb 2 The new European boss of Citigroup announced his new regional management structure and team on Thursday, promoting Jim Cowles, head of markets, to chief operating officer.

Mike Corbat, who became chief executive for Citi's EMEA business on Jan. 1, told staff in an email seen by Reuters the reorganisation would group the region into four clusters -- western Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE).

Corbat, who previously ran Citi Holdings -- the unit that housed and ran down the U.S. bank's unwanted assets -- told staff the new structure needed to remain efficient and effective "while recognizing the size and complexity of our region".

He said Cowles would also be cluster head for western Europe. Peter McCarthy was named chief administrative officer.

Head of Africa is Naveed Riaz, head of CEE is Zdenek Turek and head of Middle East is Atiq Ur-Rehman, according to the memo.

It said Cowles' position as head of markets, which includes trading and sales, is yet to be filled.

James Bardrick and Manuel Falco will head investment and corporate banking in the region; Marc Luet will run retail banking; Aidan Brady and Elias Panayotopoulos head global transaction services; and Luigi Pigorini runs private banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman and Mark Potter)