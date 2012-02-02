(Adds details)
LONDON Feb 2 The new European boss of
Citigroup announced his new regional management structure
and team on Thursday, promoting Jim Cowles, head of markets, to
chief operating officer.
Mike Corbat, who became chief executive for Citi's EMEA
business on Jan. 1, told staff in an email seen by Reuters the
reorganisation would group the region into four clusters --
western Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Central & Eastern
Europe (CEE).
Corbat, who previously ran Citi Holdings -- the unit that
housed and ran down the U.S. bank's unwanted assets -- told
staff the new structure needed to remain efficient and effective
"while recognizing the size and complexity of our region".
He said Cowles would also be cluster head for western
Europe. Peter McCarthy was named chief administrative officer.
Head of Africa is Naveed Riaz, head of CEE is Zdenek Turek
and head of Middle East is Atiq Ur-Rehman, according to the
memo.
It said Cowles' position as head of markets, which includes
trading and sales, is yet to be filled.
James Bardrick and Manuel Falco will head investment and
corporate banking in the region; Marc Luet will run retail
banking; Aidan Brady and Elias Panayotopoulos head global
transaction services; and Luigi Pigorini runs private banking.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman and Mark
Potter)