BUDAPEST/VIENNA, June 12 Austrian Erste Group is on track to acquire Citigroup Inc's Hungarian retail portfolio, several banking sources told Reuters.

Under a deal with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, Erste affirmed its commitment to Hungary in February, pledging to boost lending in return for a cut in a heavy bank tax and other conciliatory measures.

Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said in March that Erste was competing with several other banks for Citi's retail business in Hungary.

Four banking sources speaking on condition of anonymity said the Austrian lender was on track to secure the portfolio.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the decision had been made, with one adding that an announcement could come in about a month.

This source said the deal would boost Erste's existing operations by around 10 percent.

"We cannot disclose details about the sale of our retail business at this phase," Citibank Hungary spokeswoman Eva Hencz said, adding that the transaction had no impact on clients' day-to-day business with the bank.

"The sale does not include either our corporate portfolio or our Citi Service Centre in Budapest. We plan continued growth in these areas," she said.

A spokeswoman for Erste Group in Vienna said: "We have expressed our interest. We are waiting for the outcome."

Chief Executive Treichl has said Erste is also interested in Citigroup's Czech business.

Citi, which launched its retail business in Hungary in 1995, has 10 local branches according to its website, all of which are in Budapest.

Since 2009, Citi's Hungarian unit has operated as a branch office of Ireland-based Citibank Europe Plc. Citibank Europe does not disclose separate figures for its Hungarian operation.

Citibank had total assets worth 943.1 billion forints ($3.40 billion) in Hungary at the end of 2013, according to the latest central bank data available.

New York-based Citi has pared back internationally in recent years, pulling out of retail banking in long-established markets such as Japan.

($1 = 277.48 forints) (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna; editing by Jason Neely)