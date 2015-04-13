New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, April 13 Citigroup Inc named Stephen Bird, its chief executive for Asia Pacific to be the new head of its global consumer bank, according to a memo from CEO Mike Corbat to employees on Monday.
Bird will replace Manuel Medina-Mora, who had said earlier this year that he would retire. Bird's job will be filled by the current CEO for Latin America, Francisco Aristeguieta, the memo said.
Jane Fraser, currently head of the U.S. consumer bank, will take Aristeguieta's post and will be based in Miami. Citigroup's CEO for Mexico, Ernesto Torres Cantu, will report to Fraser.
The changes will be effective June 1, the memo said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.