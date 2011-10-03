HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has fined Citigroup HK$6 million ($770,000) for
failing to report a Ponzi scheme involving one of its former
employees.
Citigroup will also compensate customers affected by the
fraud and hire an external expert to review some of its
operational practices and policies, the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) said in a statement on Monday.
"Citi Asia not only failed to detect a Ponzi scheme
operating under its nose, despite having the opportunity to do
so, but then failed to report the scheme to the SFC in a timely
way," the SFC's Executive Director of Enforcement Mark Steward
said.
The SFC said a Citi employee ran a fraudulent scheme between
2004 and 2009 involving 13 Citi Asia clients, who had invested
through the employee on the basis that their money would be used
to purchase U.S. Treasuries and other products.
The employee was later dismissed for gross misconduct, but
the SFC said Citi failed to report the activities in a timely
manner and did not forward a preliminary report it prepared
until after an external investigation was completed.
A Ponzi scheme is usually one in which early investors are
paid with the money of new clients and it collapses when funds
run out.
Citi said in a statement it accepted the decision and
actions of the SFC, and had already taken steps to further
strengthen its prevention, supervisory and detection processes.
"Citi has cooperated fully with the SFC investigation and we
have also agreed to compensate the affected investors for their
principal loss which can be independently substantiated."
Citigroup is being investigated by Japanese regulators for
possible infractions relating to its marketing of financial
products and could face its third major punishment in Japan in
seven years, a person with knowledge of the matter said on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)