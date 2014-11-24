(Adds details in 7th and 8th paragraphs)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 24 A unit of Citigroup Inc must pay a
$15 million fine for not adequately supervising communications
among its equity research analysts, clients and the firm's sales
and trading staff, Wall Street's industry funded regulator said
on Monday.
The supervision lapses at Citigroup Global Markets Inc,
which occurred between January 2005 and February 2014, included
an instance in which the firm allowed one of its analysts to
participate indirectly in two of its initiatives to promote
clients' initial public offerings to investors, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority said.
Citigroup, which settled the allegations with FINRA, neither
admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the entry of
FINRA's findings.
"We are pleased to have resolved and put this matter behind
us," a Citigroup spokeswoman said in a statement. "Citi takes
its regulatory compliance obligations seriously, and we believe
we have strong procedures and controls in place to address the
issues that FINRA has raised in this matter. We are continually
working to improve those controls and procedures going forward,"
the spokeswoman said.
Citigroup issued about 100 internal warnings about
communications from equity research analysts during the period,
FINRA said. But there were "lengthy delays" before Citigroup
disciplined the analysts. What's more, the disciplinary measures
were not severe enough to deter more violations of Citigroup's
policies, FINRA said.
One example of Citigroup's conduct involved dinners that
equity research analysts hosted at which some institutional
clients, as well as sales and trading employees, were guests. At
the dinners, the analysts discussed stock picks that in some
cases were not consistent with the research they published.
Citigroup did not give analysts adequate guidance on limits
for their possible remarks, FINRA said.
In another instance, an analyst at a Taiwan-based Citigroup
affiliate "selectively disseminated" research about Apple Inc
to some clients, which a Citigroup equity sales
employee then related, selectively, to other clients, FINRA
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Peter Galloway)