Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
NEW YORK, June 17 Citigroup Inc's global head of foreign exchange, Jeff Feig, is leaving the bank.
Feig's departure was announced to employees on Tuesday, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said Feig had been Citigroup's forex chief for 10 years.
A Citigroup spokeswoman said in a written statement after the report, "Given his tenure in his role, this departure was well-anticipated, and part of the natural cycle of the business. We have a strong, talented bench that continues to support this core business."
Feig's departure comes as Citigroup and other major banks have dismissed foreign exchange traders amid investigations by governments around the world into possible manipulation of those markets. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
