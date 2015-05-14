(Refiles to correct date to May 14)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI May 14 The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain
and Poland have emerged as Citigroup's top consumer
markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, a
senior executive told Reuters, as the bank focuses on growth
areas.
Citigroup, one of the world's largest credit card issuers,
has experienced growth in credit card acquisitions in the UAE of
2.5 times over the past year, the bank said. In Bahrain and
Poland, the bank's credit card business has increased on average
by about a third over the last two years, it said.
"UAE, Bahrain and Poland are our high performers. We have
very good positions in regard to our credit card business in
UAE, Bahrain and Poland," said Anil Wadhwani, chief executive of
consumer and commercial banking for Citigroup in EMEA.
Lending to consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
rose by 10 percent to $6.7 billion during the first quarter, the
fastest growth by region globally, according to the bank's
latest earnings presentation.
Economic growth in the UAE is forecast by the IMF to reach
3.2 percent in 2015, with Bahrain's growth estimated by the fund
at 2.7 percent. Poland's economy has outshone most others in
the European Union by growing through the global financial
crisis.
Those markets are in contrast to Russia, where the bank has
been reducing its exposure in recent months as sanctions bite
against the economy.
In Britain, where the bank does not have a credit card
business, its debit card business was doing "reasonably well,"
said Wadhwani.
It is in the process of exiting its three other consumer
markets in the region -- Egypt, Czech Republic and Hungary --
moves that should be completed this year.
More than half of the bank's consumer lending globally
during the first quarter was in North America, with EMEA
representing only 2.4 percent of the total, according to the
bank's latest earnings presentation.
Like many other banks, Citigroup has been focusing on
growing its wealth management business for high net worth
individuals, particularly as tight net interest margins pressure
revenue from lending across much of the region.
The UAE and Bahrain offer particularly fertile ground for
that, with both countries featuring in the top 12 of a 2013
Boston Consulting Group index of countries with the highest
density of millionaire households in the world.
"It's growing at a very fast pace, particularly those with
assets over $100,000 up to $25 million," said Wadhwani.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Keith Weir)